Moyne AC - Munster U/9-U/11 Individual & Team Games and U/12-U/13 Track & Field Championships Crosshead

Moyne AC

Munster U/9-U/11 Individual & Team Games and U/12-U/13 Track & Field Championships

The club will have a big representative at the above Munster Track & Field Championships in Templemore this coming weekend. Best of luck to Maria Doyle, Gerard Delaney, Eve Maher, Anna Concagh, Doireann Quinlan, Faye Murphy, Annie Ely, Orlaith Costigan, Darragh Maher, Zach Ryan, Matthew Esmonde, Leo Cullen, Daniel Delaney, Fionn Phelan, Senan Phelan and Ella McGinley in their various competitions. Some of the above will also be part of the U/10 boys and girls relay teams and again are wished the best of luck in those competitions.



Moyne AC 5k Road Race

A reminder to all that our 5k road race takes place this Wednesday June 8th, 2022, at 7.30pm. Pop Up Races will be facilitating the event and entries can be made through their website www.popupraces.ie. Entry fee is €15 (plus booking fee). Prize money for the first three men and women and prizes for category winners at O/40, O/50, and O/60. AAI permit approved. Entries will also be taken on the night from 6.30pm. Refreshments served afterwards. We hope to see you there.



Moyne AC Summer Games

It was with regret that the club had to cancel the 2022 running of our Summer Games. Events outside of the control of the club forced this decision. All athletes who had entered will be refunded this week and our sincere apologies to them for this inconvenience.



Training Sessions

Our juvenile boys and girls were delighted to have our own national indoor champion, Katie Bergin, take them for training on Friday night last. Katie showed them a number of warmup exercises and proceeded to doing some drills and hurdles exercises and some sprinting and block starts. Our juvenile athletes certainly enjoyed the occasion and there was a great question and answer session afterwards. The club presented Katie with a bouquet of flowers and provided refreshments to all afterwards.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for June 3rd were Joey & Cody Doyle. Winning amount €121. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne.

On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options.

Thanks to all who continue to support each week.