Templemore Golf Club - fixtures and events

JK Brackens Classic

June 10 and 11. (This Friday and Saturday) is booked for JK Bracken's GAA Club Golf Classic. No casual play on these days. Men's weekend competition is on Sunday only.



Competition Results

4th., 5th., and 6th. June, 18 hole Stapleford 1st. with 38 points, Keith Morris. 2nd. with 36 points, Ned Delaney. 3rd. with 33 points, on countback, Tom Stapleton.



The Social Mixed Scramble

1/06/2022, Winners. Ann Hogg, Les Mason, Joe Fahy. Gross, Mary Anne Maher, John Greed, Oliver Murray



Ladies Golf

31st. May. 18hole Stableford. 1st. Della Ryan 36pts. 2nd. Shauna Geary 32pts. 3rd. Margaret Costigan 27pts.



50/50 Draw

The winner of the 50/50 with the princely sum of €125 is Peggy Ryan. The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. htemplemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/



Seniors Results

2nd. June. On a great day for golf six teams ventured out and there was some good scoring. So in first place with 58 points were Bernie O’Rourke, Tom Hogan and Jim Casey, and Second with 54 points was Liam Daly, Pat O’Connell, and Paddy Nolan. Third with 53 points was John Mullally, Joe Hennesey and Phil Ryan. Reminder next Thursday 9th. June our first outing of 2022 in Tipperary Town.

membership Fees Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp. Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. templemoregolfclub.ie

.

Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



Competition Dates

11th. June. All Irl. 4ball away v Cahir fixed for 4.30 Saturday June 11.



Mixed Social

Every Wednesday

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am Others Dates for your Diary.

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday, July 22 to Sunday the 24th