Dundrum Athletics Club - Bilboa AC Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday, June 17

BILBOA AC 10K

The Bilboa AC Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday, June 17 in Bilboa, Co Limerick. We had 4 atheltes compete over a hilly course. First home from the club was 7th Dymphna Ryan 37:01 and was 1st Woman.

Bilboa is Dymphna's home turf so it's nice to have the win there and on a great time. Next we had 8th Martin Keane 37:29, 22nd Tony Delaney 41:54 and 26th Mairead Julian 45:11 and was 1st Woman O40.



MOYCARKEY COOLCROO 5K AND 10K

The Moycarkey Coolcroo 5k and 10k was held on Friday, June 17 in Littleton. They had two distances to chose from. In the 5k we had 3 atheltes compete.

First home for the club was Sean Carew 25:10, he was followed by Sinead Ryan in a new PB of 28:06 and Mary Ferncombe 29:33. In the 10k we had one athete and that was Niamh Ryan 47:00 and was 3rd Woman.



DUNSHAUGHLIN 10K

The Michael Manning Memorial Dunshaughlin 10k was held on Tuesday, June 14 in Co Meath. This was a highly competitive race with the first 87 atheltes breaking 35 minutes and 827 athletes in total running. Kevin Moore had a superb race to finish 12th in a fantastic time of 30:28.



MUSGRAVES S&S 5K

The Cork BHAA Musgraves Sports and Social 5k was held on Wednesday, June 15 in the Marina in Cork City. Mary Keane had a good race to place 97th in 20:34.