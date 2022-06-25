Search

25 Jun 2022

Dundrum Athletics Club - Bilboa AC Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday, June 17

First home from the club was 7th Dymphna Ryan 37:01 and was 1st Woman

Dundrum Athletics Club - Bilboa AC Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday, June 17

Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan, centre, who was 1st Woman in her home turf at the Bilboa AC 10k

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

BILBOA AC 10K
The Bilboa AC Ger Mullane Memorial 10k was held on Friday, June 17 in Bilboa, Co Limerick. We had 4 atheltes compete over a hilly course. First home from the club was 7th Dymphna Ryan 37:01 and was 1st Woman.
Bilboa is Dymphna's home turf so it's nice to have the win there and on a great time. Next we had 8th Martin Keane 37:29, 22nd Tony Delaney 41:54 and 26th Mairead Julian 45:11 and was 1st Woman O40.


MOYCARKEY COOLCROO 5K AND 10K
The Moycarkey Coolcroo 5k and 10k was held on Friday, June 17 in Littleton. They had two distances to chose from. In the 5k we had 3 atheltes compete.
First home for the club was Sean Carew 25:10, he was followed by Sinead Ryan in a new PB of 28:06 and Mary Ferncombe 29:33. In the 10k we had one athete and that was Niamh Ryan 47:00 and was 3rd Woman.


DUNSHAUGHLIN 10K
The Michael Manning Memorial Dunshaughlin 10k was held on Tuesday, June 14 in Co Meath. This was a highly competitive race with the first 87 atheltes breaking 35 minutes and 827 athletes in total running. Kevin Moore had a superb race to finish 12th in a fantastic time of 30:28.


MUSGRAVES S&S 5K
The Cork BHAA Musgraves Sports and Social 5k was held on Wednesday, June 15 in the Marina in Cork City. Mary Keane had a good race to place 97th in 20:34.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media