County Tipperary Golf and Country Club - Ladies Golf Play in Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research

Play in Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research a huge success and raises significant funds for Breast Cancer Research.

The Ladies of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club, led by Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick did wonderful work over two days with the Venue and the Golf Shop all beautifully decked out in Pink. It kicked off in the Venue with a Coffee Morning and any amount of beautiful cakes.

Many thanks to all who baked for the occasion. The event finished with a BBQ on Thursday evening with the food sponsored by Dundrum House Proprietor Jeff Leo with all the takings going to Play in Pink.

The golf on both days was very well supported with the Mens Seniors competition on Tuesday and the Juvenile 9-hole competition on Tuesday evening both donating their takings to Play in Pink. There was a fantastic buzz around and a great time was had by all. A huge thanks to everyone involved and a special word of thanks to all the players from far and near, your support is greatly appreciated.

Competition Results for Play in Pink

On Tuesday Senior Men 15-hole scramble winners were; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Seamus King, Martin Quirke & Denis McCarthy 49.7. In 2nd place Joe Treacy, Tom Kennedy, Charlie Gaffney & John Graves 50.2

On Tuesday evening our juveniles played a 9- hole scramble with a great turnout congratulations to the winners; Hugh Maher, Michael Ryan and Leon O'Dwyer, in 2nd place Thomas Crosse, Brian Devitt & Conor Dooley; in 3rd place Andrea Rangelov Blathin Hogan & Aisling O’Donoghue; in 4th place David Ryan, James Murphy & Genevieve Moloney. The Best Dressed in Pink went to Aisling O’Donoghue and James Gleeson.

The Winners of the Ladies open were; M Murphy & P Codd from Foto Golf Club; in 2nd place Michelle Crowe & Collette O’Dwyer Dundrum; The Best Gross, R Murphy & Ann Kinane Creamer Tipperary Golf Club. In 3rd place Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick & L Quinn Dundrum; in 5th place J Morrissey & M Condon.

The Longest Drive was our Juvenile member Ellen Browne and the nearest to the Pin was Renagh Murphy.

The winners of the Men’s 18-hole open Play in Pink competition; in 1st place Thomas Moran (10) with 43 pts; in 2nd place Jimmy O’Donnell Thurles (16) with 42pts; in 3rd place George Ryan (13) with 42 pts; in 4th place Eamonn Dowling (12) 42pts; in 5th place John English Cahir Park (17) with 42pts.

The winner of the 9-hole play in Pink Competition was Michael Hayes (6) with 22pts (C/B) in 2nd place Colin Ryan (6) with 22 pts; in 3rd place Michael O’Grady (3) with 21pts; in 4th place Darren Hayes (5) 20pts; 5th Michael Keaty (6) 20 pts.

All the competitions were very well supported. There was a great turnout for golf on both days in spite of the rain on Wednesday. The Thursday golfers all dressed in pink and played a spirited performance to support Pink Day. The dress code was very impressive lads.

Thanks to everyone who contributed in so many ways for Play in Pink for Breast Cancer Research.

A special thank you to Dundrum House Proprietor Jeff Leo for his sponsorship. To Golf Professional Marian Riordan and her staff in the golf shop. To Brian Webster and the course staff and to Dean and his staff in the Venue for all their help and support.

Thanks so much for your continued support for this very worthy fundraiser. It is brilliant to see the wonderful cooperation among all the club members.



Other News

The Ladies Tuesday morning 9-hole scramble was won by lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, Mary Knightly and Catherine O’Connor.