Search

17 Jul 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - National 10 Mile Road

Our club had two runners representing the club in warm conditions the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on Sunday morning July 10

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club - National 10 Mile Road

Sister and Brother, Track & Field athletes & Multi eventers Anna & Daniel Ryan Moycarkey Coolcroo pictured after competing in a Track meet in Chelmsford Essex in England on June 18

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

National 10 Mile Road: 
The Irish Runner 10 Mile road championships took place in the Phoenix Park Dublin on Sunday morning July 10. We had 2 runners representing the club in warm conditions. Amidst 649 runners Conor Keating was first home for the club running his first 10-mile race in 4 years he took 8mins & 19 seconds off his previous best running in a new PB time of 61min29secs in 41st place. Shane Mullaney ran well too in 1hr12mins22secs in 129thplace.


Results During the Week:
On Weds July 6th. We had 3 athletes competing on the same day in different parts of the Country. In Tipperary Paddy Cummins & John Fogarty ran in Dundrum in the Annual Coillte 10k Road Race which attracted over 200 runners, Paddy was first home for the club in 14th place overall in a Seasons best time of 34:14, fifty-one seconds faster than he ran over the same course at the County championships back in March, John Fogarty just getting back into the running circuit again after finishing the Boston Marathon in April ran well too in a time of 38mins43secs. Back up in Baile Átha Cliath Conor Keating was in action at the Dublin Graded Meet in Tallaght Stadium and running a Personal Best in the Mens 3,000m in time of 9mins42secs. Great running by all Well done Paddy,John & Conor

Best of Luck:
The National Junior & U23 Championships are taking place this weekend On Sunday June 17th in Tullamore Co.Offaly We have 4 athletes in action in the following events: Dillon Ryan(Junior- Long Jump), Anna Ryan(U23- Triple Jump), Sean Mockler (U23-Discus,Hammer, +WeightForDistance) & David Ryan(U23-400m) The Very Best of Luck to All.

Condolences:
Moycarkey Coolcroo AC sends its sincere sympathies to club & committee member Gearóid Ryan on the passing of his mother Mairéad Ryan, RIP.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media