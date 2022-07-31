Thanks to Orlaith and Tommy for raising funds for Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

Orlaith & Tommy raising funds for Club

A couple more days now to go for Orlaith and Tommy who together are aiming to complete the Celtic Warrior Triathlon in Lough Ennell Co.Westmeath on this Saturday July 30th with a start time of 11am.

All of their efforts are in aid of raising money for the Moycarkey Coolcroo Track Development Fund You can still help support their cause by making a donation or leaving a comment of encouragement @gofund.me/e55f1d8b. They have already raised over €1500 and are aiming to reach the 2000 mark, The very best of luck Orlaith & Tommy.



Road Running Results & Fixtures

Shane Mullaney ran well in the Mullingar 10 Mile road race on Sunday July 24th finishing in 33rd place out of 193 in a time of 64mins19secs.

This Sunday July 31st is the County 10 Mile Road Championships in Galbally at 10am hosted by Moore Abbey Milers AC we are hoping to enter a strong team, The very best of luck to all.

Templemore AC are hosting a Throws Festival Competition on August 6 and 7 for Juvenile, Senior & Master athletes for more info check out Templemore AC facebook page.

Congratulations to Daniel & David

Congratulations to brothers Daniel and David Ryan who both graduated from Brunel University in London on July 12. The very best of luck in the future to Daniel & David.