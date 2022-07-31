Search

31 Jul 2022

Thanks to Orlaith and Tommy for raising funds for Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

Shane Mullaney ran well in the Mullingar 10 Mile road race on Sunday July 24 finishing in 33rd place

Congratulations to brothers Daniel and David Ryan who both graduated from Brunel University in London on July 12. The very best of luck in the future to Daniel and David

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Orlaith & Tommy raising funds for Club
A couple more days now to go for Orlaith and Tommy who together are aiming to complete the Celtic Warrior Triathlon in Lough Ennell Co.Westmeath on this Saturday July 30th with a start time of 11am.

All of their efforts are in aid of raising money for the Moycarkey Coolcroo Track Development Fund You can still help support their cause by making a donation or leaving a comment of encouragement @gofund.me/e55f1d8b. They have already raised over €1500 and are aiming to reach the 2000 mark, The very best of luck Orlaith & Tommy.


Road Running Results & Fixtures
Shane Mullaney ran well in the Mullingar 10 Mile road race on Sunday July 24th finishing in 33rd place out of 193 in a time of 64mins19secs.
This Sunday July 31st is the County 10 Mile Road Championships in Galbally at 10am hosted by Moore Abbey Milers AC we are hoping to enter a strong team, The very best of luck to all.
Templemore AC are hosting a Throws Festival Competition on August 6 and 7 for Juvenile, Senior & Master athletes for more info check out Templemore AC facebook page.
Congratulations to Daniel & David
Congratulations to brothers Daniel and David Ryan who both graduated from Brunel University in London on July 12. The very best of luck in the future to Daniel & David.

Local News

