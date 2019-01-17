Tipperary school set for All-Ireland basketball clash

The Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, County Tipperary, will compete in the All-Ireland play-offs of the under 19 Basketball League in Monroe this Saturday (January 19).

The girls were crowned regional winners by defeating Ard Scoil na Mara, Tramore, in the final in November.

Their play-off group also includes Rockford Manor (Dublin), Hospital (Limerick) and Pobailscoil na Trionoide (Youghal).

Their performances have been very consistent, with the girls achieving some comprehensive wins.

The winning team from this group will qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final, which will be played in February.

The panel, pictured above, includes Caitriona Rice (captain), Aoibhin Foley, Anna Tobin, Sarah Ni Cheallaigh, Kayleigh Flannery, Sarah O’Connor, Caelainn McGrath, Ana Cusnaider, Leigh O’Driscoll, Hazel McFadden, Yvonne Clancy and Hollie Burke.