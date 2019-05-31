Defending Tipperary champions set for Nations Cup action in Portugal

Two Tipperary riders have been named on the Irish show jumping team for Friday's three-star Nations Cup at Lisbon in Portugal, where Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard will be hoping for his second win on the bounce.

Vard was on duty as Chef d’Equipe last year in Lisbon when Ireland emerged as winners, while his team also came out on top following a jump-off in the Danish Nations Cup at Uggerhaine last weekend.

Vard has named an entirely new team for the Lisbon clash, with Ireland set to line-out as follows:

Tipperary’s Greg Broderick with Duco – owned by Mary Ellen Du Ruschi

Mayo’s Alex Duffy with Gerd KG – owned by Michal Kazmierczak

Sligo’s Richard Howley with Dolores – owned by Morgan Kent

The Lisbon Nations Cup gets underway at 6pm Irish time on Friday, with the second round due to start under floodlights at 9.30pm Irish time.

Meanwhile, Ireland are also in Nations Cup action on Sunday evening in the five-star Nations Cup at Langley in Canada. Five teams have assembled to contest the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada, where Ireland, as defending champions, will be up against Canada, Mexico, The United States and Israel.

Irish Development team manager Michael Blake will announce his four team members on Saturday from a squad of five that includes Jonathan Corrigan, Daniel Coyle, Jordan Coyle, Cormac Hanley and Conor Swail.