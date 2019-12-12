Cost for Tipperary salmon and sea trout angling licence for 2020 revealed

Inland Fisheries Ireland has reopened its salmon and sea trout angling licence sales for the 2020 season.

Licences can now be purchased online with licences, logbooks and gill tags dispatched by post.

There is no price increase for salmon and sea trout angling licences this year and licence fees will remain the same across all classes including those for juvenile anglers.

Anglers are legally required to be in possession of a licence when fishing for salmon or sea trout.

Licences should be purchased online by December 18 to allow time for delivery before Christmas and the New Year. Inland Fisheries Ireland cannot guarantee dispatch in advance of Christmas or the New Year after this date due to the holiday season and postage deadline dates.

Online licences can also be acquired directly from your local Inland Fisheries Ireland office or approved online licence sales distributors. Angling licences other than online sales will be available to purchase in approved licence sales distributors from the end of December/early January. The list of distributors can be found here.

The costs for salmon licences will remain as follows:

All districts annual: €100

Juvenile (under the age of 18 years) all districts annual: €10

One district annual: €56

All districts 21 days: €40

All districts one day: €20

Foyle area extension: €80

Funds generated from the sale of salmon angling and commercial fishing licences provide revenue for the salmon and sea trout rehabilitation, conservation and protection fund. The fund, which represents a major contribution by licence holders to wild salmon and sea trout conservation, is reinvested to promote the recovery of salmon and sea trout stocks and habitats around the country.

Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to remind all salmon and sea trout anglers to return their 2019 angling logbook and unused gill tags as soon as possible, even if there is no catch recorded. Anglers are asked to make the return via the business return envelope, which was supplied at the time of license purchase.

In the absence of the prepaid logbook return envelope, anglers can return their completed logbook and unused tags to the Inland Fisheries Ireland office address on their licence/logbook. These returns will provide vital information regarding the status and management of our wild Atlantic salmon and sea trout stocks for the future.