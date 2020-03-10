Tipperary man lands top role at Horse Sport Ireland

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has appointed a Tipperary man as technical advisor on the High Performance Jumping Committee.

The committee acts in an expert advisory capacity in relation to the execution of the HSI Senior Jumping High Performance strategy and acts as a technical sounding board to the High Performance Jumping director Michael Blake.

Carrick-on-Suir's Kevin Babington will be one of three advisors on the HSI High Performance Jumping Committee, along with Taylor Vard and Cameron Hanley, with the committee chaired by Edward Doyle. Barry O’Connor has been nominated as the athletes representative.

“We are delighted that Kevin has agreed to participate in our High Performance Jumping Committee and to provide his expertise to us," Horse Sport Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said.

"Kevin is one of Ireland’s most experienced and respected riders, with decades of experience at both Nations Cup and Olympic level and along with Edward, Cameron and Taylor, their combined knowledge and advice will be an invaluable support to Michael and Horse Sport Ireland during this important Olympic year. I also want to take this opportunity to especially thank all of the outgoing members of our committees for their hard work and dedication over the past year."

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the full 2020 Schedule of Committees, which includes dressage, eventing, jumping, para dressage and endurance, along with veterinary, FEI officials, education and rules, and garda vetting.