Tipperary teenager triumphs at championships in County Wicklow

Tipperary dressage sensation Sive Kearney is preparing for a busy few months after more success with her horse Rob Roy.

The unstoppable duo won the Small Tour Championships at the NutriScience Summer Classic in County Wicklow earlier this month.

“It was brilliant to achieve one of our 2020 goals after so many cancellations during the summer,” says Clogheen's Sive.

The Rockwell College fifth year student is now in training for the Horse Sport Ireland Autumn Development Series 2020, which supports Irish breeders and young horses.

“I am very lucky to have a horse like Robbie, who I can compete at junior and senior levels with. We will train and compete at home until next spring, when hopefully we will be able to travel to international events again,” she adds.

Sive is trained by Kilcoran’s Sue Smallman and is part of Horse Sport Ireland’s Youth High Performance Programme.