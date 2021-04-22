Carrick Davins GAA Club ready to resume training for juvenile players

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s coaches are looking forward to resuming training of juvenile members next week.

The club was delighted to learn the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on April 26 will mean all juveniles can look forward to returning to the field for non-contact training.

“Our coaches are raring to go and we’re really looking forward to seeing our juveniles back in the field. It’s been a really tough number of months for everyone but particularly all juveniles. We hope the training will provide a further social outlet for them,” said a Davins Club Committee spokesperson.

First to return to training will be the U13 and U15 players next Monday, April 26 at 7pm. The club’s remaining teams and academy will follow. Details of days and times will be announced in due course.

“We’re always open to welcoming new kids of all ages. With that in mind, if any child would like to come up and see what we have to offer please contact the Davins GAA Club Facebook page or the club’s juvenile secretary, Antoinette Power for details.”