Tipperary Star golf club notes

Templemore Golf club
Ladies President Prize
Saturday 7th was a very successful day for the Ladies President Prize. After a week of torrential rain, the heavens remained clear for President Josie and all the ladies resulting in a wonderful coulourful day of golf. Congratulations to all and especially to President Josie. The winners were, 1st Mary Ryan 41pts, 2nd Kathleen Maher 38pts, 3Rd Margaret Costigan 38pts.
Fred Perry Cup.
Tuesday July 3. Well done to manager and team for a great win in Fred Perry. Fantastic effort and commitment from everyone. Congratulations to all. Templemore are now in the All Ireland quarter finals to be played in Knightsbook on 3/4th September as East Munster Champions. Templemore will face the Connaught Champions. Well done and best of luck to all the team and Manager.
Pierce Purcell competition
Friday July 6. Templemore - V – Thurles. 3home 2away. Another great performance in inclement weather conditions by the Templemore Team. Unfortunately, Thurles snatched the victory with a 4 1/2 to a 1/2 to Thurles. Congratulations to Thurles. Also the upcoming Mens President Prize Dates are August 14 and 15.
18h Men’s Completion.
July 8. 1st Liam O’Donovan 38pts. 2nd Oliver Murray 36pts. 3rd Ciaran Hassett 35pts.
Social Mix.
July 28. Results: 1st. Liam Daly, Barry Spearman, Mary O’Connor-27.3. 2nd. Seamus Bourke, George Collins, Kay Brennan 28.5.
Seniors Results.
Wednesday July 4. After an initial cancellation due to extreme weather conditions, it did not deter our senior members and so many hardy golfers take on the course that morning. Some excellent scoring with one team returning a great 58pts. In first were Joe O'Connor, Pat Maher, Jim Gleeson, and John Egan. 2nd. on a count back with 52pts. were Paudie Butler, John Mullally, Pascal Whelan and Mick Connell. And in 3rd. place were Gerry Keegan, Tom Kennedy, Tommy Deegan, and John Browne. Congratulations to all for their continued support to Seniors Golf.
Juvenile and Beginner Ladies Golf Lessons.
Juvenile golf lessons every Monday at 10am. Beginner Ladies will continue afterwards @ 11am approx.
Details and registrations; contact Pat O’Connell 087-9205821 or 0504-31400.
Membership Subs
Fully paid members only will be able to book play on the Tee Times Web Site. Options to pay are all on the website. All visitors are welcome contact 0504-31400.
Future competition dates
Men’s President Prize, Saturday August 14 and Sunday 15. Seamus Cody Cup
Social mixed. Every Wednesday PM.
Seniors. Every Thursday AM.
Coaching Juniors and Ladies 10am Mondays.
Roscrea Golf
Monday August 2 - Senior Scratch Cup
Kindly sponsored by Centenary Home & Garden Centre
Gross
1st Adrian Hiney 139
2nd David Dooley 143
3rd Thomas Byrne 145
Nett Eoin Dooley 141
Junior Scratch Cup -
Kindly sponsored by Tipperary Spring Water
Gross
1st Darren Russell 115
2nd Dermot O’Donoghue 115
3rd Dominic Moloney 117
Nett John O’Neill 121
Wednesday Open August 4
1st Michael McCarthy (23) 40 points (c/b)
2nd John Moyle (15) 40 points
3rd Dominic Moloney (10) 39 points
4th Ger Alley (22) 38 points
Seniors Billy Conlon (14) 35 points (c/b)
August 8, 9
18 Hole Stableford
1st Michael Moloney (16) 39 points
2nd Conty Cunningham (25) 39 points
3rd Dominic Moloney (9) 37 points
Presidents Prize
President’s (Gerry Hayes) Prize to both Ladies and Men takes place this weekend, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th. Timesheets available in foyer for Men and in the Ladies locker room for Ladies. Best of luck to all the players and President Gerry.
Lotto
Numbers drawn 2, 15, 22 and 30. No Jackpot Winner. Match 3’s, Sean Gleeson, George Fletcher and Bill Kiely. Next weeks is Jackpot €10,200. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm
Munster Senior Women’s Competition
Next Monday August 16 the Munster Senior Women’s Competition takes place in Roscrea Golf Club. Tee time 10am to 12.15pm
Ladies Golf
Tuesday August 3 - 18 Hole Stableford (Categories)
Cat. A Kathleen Phelan 40 points
Cat. B Collette McEvoy 38 points
Cat. C Noreen Heenan 37 points
Cat. D Eileen Mullaney 32 points
9 Hole Qualifier – Winner, Eileen Doherty 20 points.
Tuesday August 10 - 18 Hole Stableford plus 9 Hole Qualifier.
Monday Evening Mixed Scramble, August 2. Our Play in Pink Mixed Scramble attracted a large number of players and weather remained kind throughout. A huge thank you to all who contributed to this great cause also, a massive thank you to our sponsor Seabridge.
The winners were Joanne Mann, Johnny McDonnell and Joe Warren
2nd Ban Ryan, President Gerry Hayes and Eoin Kennedy3rd Ruth Cryan-Wright, Billy Conlon and Tom Treacy
9 Hole Re-Entry ongoing. Play as often as you like within the period of the competition.
Par-Tee Ladies every Thursday from 2.30pm. Contact Eileen before 11.00am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.
Summer League matches are in full swing with all matches to be played by Tuesday August 31. Best of Luck Ladies!
President's Prize: our President Mr Gerry Hayes prize to Men and Ladies takes place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August - 18 Hole Stroke and 9 Hole play-off for top 15. Lists for both days available in the locker room. Please complete as soon as possible so that time slots can be sorted on BRS. We would like to wish President Gerry the very Best of Luck on the occasion of his President's prize hopefully the weather will be kind and best of luck to all the competitors.
tipperary golf club
monday August 2 results
Team of three; sponsored By Sir Rowlands Bar, Thomastown, Trevor McInerney
1st; Brian Devlin, Mary Devlin, Cathal Devlin, 54
2nd; John Morrissey, Mtn O’Connor, Josie Dunne 57
3rd; David Mulcahy, Eamon Mulcahy, Tony Mulcahy 57
Tuesday 3rd August, Open Singles
1st; Sean Bohan ( 19) 42pts
2nd; Colm Blackwell ( 27) 42 pts
3rd; Billy O’Reilly (21) 41 pts
Saturday 7 & Sunday August 8 Presidents Prize; Mr Gerard Dineen
Winner Michael Morrissey ( 8) 61 pts
Runner Up; James O’Brien (11) 60.5 pts
3rd; Seamus Ryan (19) 59.5 pts
Gross; Michael P Ryan (3) 36 pts
4th Michael Maher; (22) 59 pts
Best 18hole Qualifier; Roger Lonergan (18) 39pts
Cat 1 (0-9); Alan Mescall (7) 54.5 pts
Cat 2 (10-16) Eddie Madden (16) 58 pts
Cat 3 ( 16+) Raymond Flynn(20) 57 pts
Past President; Joe B Ryan( 25) 39 pts
Seniors Prize; Paddy Crowe; (17) 54.5 pts
Senior Yellow; Gerry Gannon(20) 27 pts
Junior Prize Donnacha Cleary (0) 38 pts
Saturday &Sunday August 7 & 8 President Mr Gerard Dineen qualifying round
co tipperary country club
Mens Golf Captains Prize Qualifier
Captain Tony Reade’s Captain’s prize qualifier took place over the past weekend with a record number of participants. The weather possibly favored the Sunday players but made little difference to some of the excellent scores. The leading qualifiers going into the final next week are; 1st Michael Corcoran 89-23=66. 2nd Seamus Hickey 84-17=67. 3rd Damien McGrath 84-16=68
Wednesday 9-hole qualifier
The Wednesday 9-hole qualifier was stroke-play last week, in 1st place Oliver Carr 34-2=32. In 2nd place Kieran Ryan 42-10=32. In 3rd Paddy Fitzgerald 37-4=33
Friday Open Singles; 1st Darragh Dwan 41pts. 2nd Brian Hartery 39pts 3rd Daniel O'Brien 38pts
Lady’s Golf
Lady Captain Anne hosted the first day of her Captain’s Prize on Sunday which started with Lady Captain meeting and greeting all the ladies taking part for that special Prize . The sun was shining and some great scores in so well done to everyone that played and we do it all again next Sunday for the beautiful Captain’s Prize. Lady Captain Anne looks forward to welcoming you all for the finale.Winner of Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was Amy O’Sullivan with 20 pts. The 3T’s competition as played last week. In 1st place Catherine O’Halloran (36.6)-46 pts. 2nd Margaret O’Riordan (22.5)-45pts . Gross Libby Ryan (14.5)-22 gross pts. It was fantastic scoring ladies well done.Unfortunately our mixed foursomes were defeated on Friday night in bad weather conditions and best of luck to Tipperary Club going forward.
Seniors Golf
The result of a 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney & Noel McGuire 52.3 (back 9). Diarmuid O’Connor, Seamus King & Dick Hennessey 52.3. in 3rd place Joe Tracey, Larry Hickey & Liam Jones 54.
Scratch Cup Competitions
The recent scratch cup competitions sponsored by the Golf Shop were a big success. Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all who took part.
Senior Scratch Cup:1st Jordan Boles(Charleville) (-1) 72 (back 9)2nd Mathew Kelleher(Fota) (-1) 72 (Back 6)3rd Shane Hogan (Nenagh) (-3) 724th Dean McMahon (Castletroy)(-3) 73Best Nett: Jake McMahon (Nenagh) (3) 71 nett
Junior Scratch Cup:1st Niall O'Shea (Tipperary) (9) 77 (Back 9)2nd Michael Butler (Dundrum)(9) 773rd Brian Slattery (Dundrum) (5) 784th Stephen O'Doherty (Ballyneety)(5)78Best Nett: John Canny (Dundrum) (8)72 nett
Intermediate Scratch Cup:1st Gavin Ryan Dooree (Dundrum)(16) 80 (Back 9)2nd Sean Nolan (Dundrum) (14) 803rd John Keane (Dundrum)(12) 814th Ronan O'Hagan (Fermoy)(13)82Best Nett: Thomas O'Donovan (Tipperary)(17) 65 Nett
Thurles golf
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; visitors €20.
GREEN FEES/VISITORS
We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to our course. Bookings can be made through Ashling or Ray on (0504) 21983.
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 5th August –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Michael Fitzgerald (18) 43pts
2nd John Roe (25) 38pts
3rd Ronan Teehan (20) 37pts
Gross Matthew Ryan 28pts
5th John Dwan (20) 36pts
Sunday 8th August –18 Hole Singles S/F
1st Larry Moloney (12) 43pts
2nd Eoin O’Connell (21) 41pts
3rd Bill Ryan (11) 41pts
4th Kevin Cummins (13) 39pts
5th Noel Murphy (19) 39pts
TEAMS
Congratulations to our Pierce Purcell and Men’s All-Ireland Fourball teams who won their matches last Friday and Sunday.
Ladies Results
Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F Tuesday August 3 Categories
Overall Winner Mairead Clohessy (21) 42 pts
Cat 1 (1‐20.9) Annette Boland (10) 37 pts
Cat 2(21‐29.6) Karen Coen (23) 39 pts
Cat 3(29.7-54) Vera Gleeson (33) 40 pts
2’s Annette Boland, Margaret Flanagan, Caroline Donnelly at 3rd
Jacqueline Corbett at 14th
Ladies 9 holes S/F
Enid Spencer (18) 15 pts
Sunday August 8, Team of 3
1st Fionnuala Corcoran (16)
Sinead Butler (27) 46 pts
2’s Maria Dempsey at 3rd
Upcoming Contests
Tues Aug 10 - Play in Pink Open Team of 2 kindly Sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services. Tuesday Aug 17- 18 holes Singles s/f Kindly Sponsored by Premier Meats. Sunday Aug 15 - 18 Singles S/F
Matches
Best of luck to Junior 4 Somes Team in their match against Kinsale Golf Club on Sat Aug 14th in North Munster Area Final.
More News
Chairperson Andy Landers, Secretary Theresa Corbett, Vice Chairperson Paul O’ Hora, and Treasurer Michelle Broderick
The Brian Borus team that won the county junior A camogie league, beating Templemore by three points in the final at The Ragg
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.