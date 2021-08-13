Tipperary Star golf club notes

Templemore Golf club

Ladies President Prize

Saturday 7th was a very successful day for the Ladies President Prize. After a week of torrential rain, the heavens remained clear for President Josie and all the ladies resulting in a wonderful coulourful day of golf. Congratulations to all and especially to President Josie. The winners were, 1st Mary Ryan 41pts, 2nd Kathleen Maher 38pts, 3Rd Margaret Costigan 38pts.

Fred Perry Cup.

Tuesday July 3. Well done to manager and team for a great win in Fred Perry. Fantastic effort and commitment from everyone. Congratulations to all. Templemore are now in the All Ireland quarter finals to be played in Knightsbook on 3/4th September as East Munster Champions. Templemore will face the Connaught Champions. Well done and best of luck to all the team and Manager.



Pierce Purcell competition

Friday July 6. Templemore - V – Thurles. 3home 2away. Another great performance in inclement weather conditions by the Templemore Team. Unfortunately, Thurles snatched the victory with a 4 1/2 to a 1/2 to Thurles. Congratulations to Thurles. Also the upcoming Mens President Prize Dates are August 14 and 15.

18h Men’s Completion.

July 8. 1st Liam O’Donovan 38pts. 2nd Oliver Murray 36pts. 3rd Ciaran Hassett 35pts.

Social Mix.

July 28. Results: 1st. Liam Daly, Barry Spearman, Mary O’Connor-27.3. 2nd. Seamus Bourke, George Collins, Kay Brennan 28.5.

Seniors Results.

Wednesday July 4. After an initial cancellation due to extreme weather conditions, it did not deter our senior members and so many hardy golfers take on the course that morning. Some excellent scoring with one team returning a great 58pts. In first were Joe O'Connor, Pat Maher, Jim Gleeson, and John Egan. 2nd. on a count back with 52pts. were Paudie Butler, John Mullally, Pascal Whelan and Mick Connell. And in 3rd. place were Gerry Keegan, Tom Kennedy, Tommy Deegan, and John Browne. Congratulations to all for their continued support to Seniors Golf.

Juvenile and Beginner Ladies Golf Lessons.

Juvenile golf lessons every Monday at 10am. Beginner Ladies will continue afterwards @ 11am approx.

Details and registrations; contact Pat O’Connell 087-9205821 or 0504-31400.

Membership Subs

Fully paid members only will be able to book play on the Tee Times Web Site. Options to pay are all on the website. All visitors are welcome contact 0504-31400.

Future competition dates

Men’s President Prize, Saturday August 14 and Sunday 15. Seamus Cody Cup

Social mixed. Every Wednesday PM.

Seniors. Every Thursday AM.

Coaching Juniors and Ladies 10am Mondays.



Roscrea Golf

Monday August 2 - Senior Scratch Cup

Kindly sponsored by Centenary Home & Garden Centre

Gross

1st Adrian Hiney 139

2nd David Dooley 143

3rd Thomas Byrne 145

Nett Eoin Dooley 141

Junior Scratch Cup -

Kindly sponsored by Tipperary Spring Water

Gross

1st Darren Russell 115

2nd Dermot O’Donoghue 115

3rd Dominic Moloney 117

Nett John O’Neill 121

Wednesday Open August 4

1st Michael McCarthy (23) 40 points (c/b)

2nd John Moyle (15) 40 points

3rd Dominic Moloney (10) 39 points

4th Ger Alley (22) 38 points

Seniors Billy Conlon (14) 35 points (c/b)

August 8, 9

18 Hole Stableford

1st Michael Moloney (16) 39 points

2nd Conty Cunningham (25) 39 points

3rd Dominic Moloney (9) 37 points

Presidents Prize

President’s (Gerry Hayes) Prize to both Ladies and Men takes place this weekend, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th. Timesheets available in foyer for Men and in the Ladies locker room for Ladies. Best of luck to all the players and President Gerry.

Lotto

Numbers drawn 2, 15, 22 and 30. No Jackpot Winner. Match 3’s, Sean Gleeson, George Fletcher and Bill Kiely. Next weeks is Jackpot €10,200. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm

Munster Senior Women’s Competition

Next Monday August 16 the Munster Senior Women’s Competition takes place in Roscrea Golf Club. Tee time 10am to 12.15pm

Ladies Golf

Tuesday August 3 - 18 Hole Stableford (Categories)

Cat. A Kathleen Phelan 40 points

Cat. B Collette McEvoy 38 points

Cat. C Noreen Heenan 37 points

Cat. D Eileen Mullaney 32 points

9 Hole Qualifier – Winner, Eileen Doherty 20 points.

Tuesday August 10 - 18 Hole Stableford plus 9 Hole Qualifier.

Monday Evening Mixed Scramble, August 2. Our Play in Pink Mixed Scramble attracted a large number of players and weather remained kind throughout. A huge thank you to all who contributed to this great cause also, a massive thank you to our sponsor Seabridge.

The winners were Joanne Mann, Johnny McDonnell and Joe Warren

2nd Ban Ryan, President Gerry Hayes and Eoin Kennedy3rd Ruth Cryan-Wright, Billy Conlon and Tom Treacy

9 Hole Re-Entry ongoing. Play as often as you like within the period of the competition.

Par-Tee Ladies every Thursday from 2.30pm. Contact Eileen before 11.00am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.

Summer League matches are in full swing with all matches to be played by Tuesday August 31. Best of Luck Ladies!

President's Prize: our President Mr Gerry Hayes prize to Men and Ladies takes place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August - 18 Hole Stroke and 9 Hole play-off for top 15. Lists for both days available in the locker room. Please complete as soon as possible so that time slots can be sorted on BRS. We would like to wish President Gerry the very Best of Luck on the occasion of his President's prize hopefully the weather will be kind and best of luck to all the competitors.

tipperary golf club

monday August 2 results

Team of three; sponsored By Sir Rowlands Bar, Thomastown, Trevor McInerney

1st; Brian Devlin, Mary Devlin, Cathal Devlin, 54

2nd; John Morrissey, Mtn O’Connor, Josie Dunne 57

3rd; David Mulcahy, Eamon Mulcahy, Tony Mulcahy 57

Tuesday 3rd August, Open Singles

1st; Sean Bohan ( 19) 42pts

2nd; Colm Blackwell ( 27) 42 pts

3rd; Billy O’Reilly (21) 41 pts

Saturday 7 & Sunday August 8 Presidents Prize; Mr Gerard Dineen

Winner Michael Morrissey ( 8) 61 pts

Runner Up; James O’Brien (11) 60.5 pts

3rd; Seamus Ryan (19) 59.5 pts

Gross; Michael P Ryan (3) 36 pts

4th Michael Maher; (22) 59 pts

Best 18hole Qualifier; Roger Lonergan (18) 39pts

Cat 1 (0-9); Alan Mescall (7) 54.5 pts

Cat 2 (10-16) Eddie Madden (16) 58 pts

Cat 3 ( 16+) Raymond Flynn(20) 57 pts

Past President; Joe B Ryan( 25) 39 pts

Seniors Prize; Paddy Crowe; (17) 54.5 pts

Senior Yellow; Gerry Gannon(20) 27 pts

Junior Prize Donnacha Cleary (0) 38 pts

Saturday &Sunday August 7 & 8 President Mr Gerard Dineen qualifying round

co tipperary country club

Mens Golf Captains Prize Qualifier

Captain Tony Reade’s Captain’s prize qualifier took place over the past weekend with a record number of participants. The weather possibly favored the Sunday players but made little difference to some of the excellent scores. The leading qualifiers going into the final next week are; 1st Michael Corcoran 89-23=66. 2nd Seamus Hickey 84-17=67. 3rd Damien McGrath 84-16=68

Wednesday 9-hole qualifier

The Wednesday 9-hole qualifier was stroke-play last week, in 1st place Oliver Carr 34-2=32. In 2nd place Kieran Ryan 42-10=32. In 3rd Paddy Fitzgerald 37-4=33

Friday Open Singles; 1st Darragh Dwan 41pts. 2nd Brian Hartery 39pts 3rd Daniel O'Brien 38pts

Lady’s Golf

Lady Captain Anne hosted the first day of her Captain’s Prize on Sunday which started with Lady Captain meeting and greeting all the ladies taking part for that special Prize . The sun was shining and some great scores in so well done to everyone that played and we do it all again next Sunday for the beautiful Captain’s Prize. Lady Captain Anne looks forward to welcoming you all for the finale.Winner of Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was Amy O’Sullivan with 20 pts. The 3T’s competition as played last week. In 1st place Catherine O’Halloran (36.6)-46 pts. 2nd Margaret O’Riordan (22.5)-45pts . Gross Libby Ryan (14.5)-22 gross pts. It was fantastic scoring ladies well done.Unfortunately our mixed foursomes were defeated on Friday night in bad weather conditions and best of luck to Tipperary Club going forward.

Seniors Golf

The result of a 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney & Noel McGuire 52.3 (back 9). Diarmuid O’Connor, Seamus King & Dick Hennessey 52.3. in 3rd place Joe Tracey, Larry Hickey & Liam Jones 54.



Scratch Cup Competitions

The recent scratch cup competitions sponsored by the Golf Shop were a big success. Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all who took part.

Senior Scratch Cup:1st Jordan Boles(Charleville) (-1) 72 (back 9)2nd Mathew Kelleher(Fota) (-1) 72 (Back 6)3rd Shane Hogan (Nenagh) (-3) 724th Dean McMahon (Castletroy)(-3) 73Best Nett: Jake McMahon (Nenagh) (3) 71 nett

Junior Scratch Cup:1st Niall O'Shea (Tipperary) (9) 77 (Back 9)2nd Michael Butler (Dundrum)(9) 773rd Brian Slattery (Dundrum) (5) 784th Stephen O'Doherty (Ballyneety)(5)78Best Nett: John Canny (Dundrum) (8)72 nett

Intermediate Scratch Cup:1st Gavin Ryan Dooree (Dundrum)(16) 80 (Back 9)2nd Sean Nolan (Dundrum) (14) 803rd John Keane (Dundrum)(12) 814th Ronan O'Hagan (Fermoy)(13)82Best Nett: Thomas O'Donovan (Tipperary)(17) 65 Nett

Thurles golf

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; visitors €20.

GREEN FEES/VISITORS

We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to our course. Bookings can be made through Ashling or Ray on (0504) 21983.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 5th August –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Michael Fitzgerald (18) 43pts

2nd John Roe (25) 38pts

3rd Ronan Teehan (20) 37pts

Gross Matthew Ryan 28pts

5th John Dwan (20) 36pts

Sunday 8th August –18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Larry Moloney (12) 43pts

2nd Eoin O’Connell (21) 41pts

3rd Bill Ryan (11) 41pts

4th Kevin Cummins (13) 39pts

5th Noel Murphy (19) 39pts

TEAMS

Congratulations to our Pierce Purcell and Men’s All-Ireland Fourball teams who won their matches last Friday and Sunday.

Ladies Results

Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F Tuesday August 3 Categories

Overall Winner Mairead Clohessy (21) 42 pts

Cat 1 (1‐20.9) Annette Boland (10) 37 pts

Cat 2(21‐29.6) Karen Coen (23) 39 pts

Cat 3(29.7-54) Vera Gleeson (33) 40 pts

2’s Annette Boland, Margaret Flanagan, Caroline Donnelly at 3rd

Jacqueline Corbett at 14th

Ladies 9 holes S/F

Enid Spencer (18) 15 pts

Sunday August 8, Team of 3

1st Fionnuala Corcoran (16)

Sinead Butler (27) 46 pts

2’s Maria Dempsey at 3rd

Upcoming Contests

Tues Aug 10 - Play in Pink Open Team of 2 kindly Sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services. Tuesday Aug 17- 18 holes Singles s/f Kindly Sponsored by Premier Meats. Sunday Aug 15 - 18 Singles S/F

Matches

Best of luck to Junior 4 Somes Team in their match against Kinsale Golf Club on Sat Aug 14th in North Munster Area Final.