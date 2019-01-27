Holycross gem hits the market for €480,000

PJ Broderick & Co have just brought this real gem to the market which should attract keen interest from both home and abroad.

The Lane, a magnificent property, is situated in a most enviable position at the end of a short cul de sac on the banks of the River Suir across from the tranquil and meandering river with the historic abbey forming a backdrop to what is a wonderful view from this wonderful private residence.

READ MORE: Former nineteenth century postal sorting office comes to market in Tipperary for €350,000

READ MORE: Tipperary County Council is selling former Thurles Town Council offices for €750,000

The property was constructed in 2006 with the architectural design very much in keeping with this fabulous village and its surrounds, including the unique thatched cottage development close by.

Land in Tipperary is valuable at any time, but land in the village of Holycross is something special, and with this beautiful property comes 5.6 acres of top quality land with main road frontage and possible site potential (subject to planning permission).

The Lane’s spacious accommodation comprises three bedrooms (two ensuite); sittingroom, open plan kitchen / livingroom / diningroom and bathroom.

The property has been designed and finished to a high standard and has the benefit of a separate studio / apartment, ideal as a granny flat

The guide price is €480,000, which, according to Peter Broderick of PJ Broderick & Co, is good value for a property of this style and character.