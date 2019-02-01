Plans to build new houses in Tipperary

A planning application notice for nine houses has been placed on the entrance to the barley field in Marlfield, Clonmel, also known locally as Mrs. Naughton’s.

Tipperary Live's Marlfield village correspondent Bernard Lennon says that the planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council and a development was previously sought for a similar number of houses.

The planning application may be inspected at the offices of Tipperary County Council on Emmet Street, Clonmel.

"This area has been abandoned for a considerable length of time and the filling of the gap should help to consolidate our village identity," says Mr Lennon.

