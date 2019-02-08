Outstanding Tipperary home on the market

A superb three bed semi-detached residence in outstanding decorative order is on the market in County Tipperary.

Attention to detail is evident in every corner of the beautiful home at 25 Abbey View, Fethard.

The bright and spacious accommodation extends to a reception hall, guest w.c., sitting room, kitchen/dining, three bedrooms (master ensuite) and bathroom.

The property enjoys an additional bonus of uninterrupted views of Slievenamon from the very attractive south-facing rear garden.

