Tipperary pub with 'enormous potential' on the market

A residential/licensed premises in County Tipperary is on the market for €100,000.

The Corner House is situated in the centre of Killenaule at the corner of the Cashel/Clonmel/Thurles road.

The property is a quaint fully licensed bar and lounge with extensive floor space. To the rear and side is a large yard accessed under an archway from the main street for all deliveries. There are a number of buildings in varying conditions, with all providing enormous potential, according to Daft.ie.

Its overhead accommodation consists of a four-bed residence with spacious living areas, presented to the market in great condition throughout.

The pub currently trades daily for limited hours and there is huge scope for expansion of the business. This is an outstanding opportunity to enter the licensed trade for a low financial input, according to Daft.ie.

This property is offered for sale by unconditional auction. The successful bidder is required to pay a 10% deposit, with contracts signed immediately on acceptance of a bid. The buyer will be granted 28 days from the date of exchange to complete the purchase. Please note this property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price. Terms and conditions apply to this sale, which is operated by The Munster Property Auction powered by IAM Sold.

Visit Daft.ie for more information.