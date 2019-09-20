PROPERTY
Attractive Tipperary family home goes on the market
A superbly presented three bed semi-detached family home located in a quiet cul de sac in the popular estate of Hillview, Clerihan, County Tipperary, has gone on the market.
This property has the benefit of oil fired central heating, PVC windows, a large brick paved driveway/patio and a secure landscaped rear garden that is not overlooked.
It will appeal to first-time buyers or owner occupiers.
Advised Minimum Value: €165,000. Contact REA Stokes and Quirke on 052-6121788.
