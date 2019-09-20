Most expensive Tipperary house on the market

A Victorian Tipperary mansion positioned within 25 acres on the shores of Dromineer Bay, with a boat house and direct access to Lough Derg, is on the market for €2,650,000.

Kilteelagh House, Dromineer, was built in 1863 in the High Victorian Gothic style. It comprises of 1,013 square metres of accommodation over two storeys and a small basement level.

The boat house has a harbour and there are two timber pontoons outside, each with seating. Equestrian facilities include a small stable block, a circular sand ménage, and post and rail paddock grazing. The stabling is situated nearby to the house, adjacent to a large garage block.

The surrounding area offers many amenities, including several golf courses within a 30-minutre drive. Walks can be enjoyed on the Lough Derg Way, with cycling routes and mountain bike trails are available.

More information on Daft.ie.