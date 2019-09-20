PROPERTY
Most expensive Tipperary house on the market
Most expensive Tipperary house on the market
A Victorian Tipperary mansion positioned within 25 acres on the shores of Dromineer Bay, with a boat house and direct access to Lough Derg, is on the market for €2,650,000.
Kilteelagh House, Dromineer, was built in 1863 in the High Victorian Gothic style. It comprises of 1,013 square metres of accommodation over two storeys and a small basement level.
The boat house has a harbour and there are two timber pontoons outside, each with seating. Equestrian facilities include a small stable block, a circular sand ménage, and post and rail paddock grazing. The stabling is situated nearby to the house, adjacent to a large garage block.
The surrounding area offers many amenities, including several golf courses within a 30-minutre drive. Walks can be enjoyed on the Lough Derg Way, with cycling routes and mountain bike trails are available.
More information on Daft.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on