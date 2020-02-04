Stunning Victorian country home in Tipperary on offer for €2.2million

A beautiful Victorian country home set on 100 acres is on offer in the heart of Tipperary for €2.2million.

Ballybrada House, located a few minutes outside Cahir, was built in 1879 by Belfast architects Otway and Watt with materials sourced from around the world.

The property was once home to the famous Denny family who made their name with the humble rasher. In the early 1980's the property was purchased by Josef and Marianne Finke.

Ballybrada House is comprised of eight bedrooms, four well-proportioned reception rooms with open fireplaces and large bay windows and a modern kitchen/breakfast room with views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, two with separate dressing rooms and two bathrooms. The wing of the property is in use as a self - contained guest / staff apartment over two floors which contains a living room, kitchen with stores, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a small basement with wine cellar and storage rooms.

The estate consists of about 40 ha (100 acres), with approximately 60 acres of well-maintained land, suitable for both tillage and livestock.

The lands have been organically farmed for the past 36 years. The balance of the land comprises native woodland, avenue and grounds.

At the entrance to the property there is a single-story gate lodge and although in need of refurbishment would make a delightful residence.

Close to the house is a charming single storey cut stone and brick courtyard, which includes matching former staff cottages that could very easily be converted into living accommodation. Five stables stand in their original condition with timber lined walls and ceilings, timber doors with iron bars and cast-iron feed mangers.

The property is for sale by Private Treaty and viewing is by strict appointment only.

For more information visit Colliers International.