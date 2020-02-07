€6,230,344 million for Tipperary development

The sale of The Station House in Ballina was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Tipperary last year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the Shannonside property sold for €1.12 million in February.

There were only four transactions recorded last year in Tipperary for a larger sum, but each were for developments, including properties at An Duiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary Town, which sold for €6,230,344 in October and properties at Monastery Close in Thurles, which sold for €3 million in May.

Other large one-off sales included Mount Richard in Carrick-on-Suir, which sold for €1.1 million in April and Moyaliffe House in Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, which sold for €837,500 in July.

As of the Property Price Register update of February 5, just over €258.2 million had been spent on property last year in Tipperary. There were 1,612 sales recorded as of that date, which is up 1% on the 1,596 transactions recorded in the county in 2018.

MyHome.ie managing director Angela Keegan said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties. “We knew from our analysis of the Property Price Register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter counties was sharply rising, and our analysis this time round proves that this trend continued throughout the year," she said.

“The affordability of properties in the counties around Dublin is proving to be extremely popular, especially with first-time buyers who are constrained due to the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules. It is good to see that new building starts in these counties have also continued, bringing more homes on the market where they are badly needed.”