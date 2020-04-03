Belle of the ball: Stunning detached bungalow on the market in Thurles

Local Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles, are currently marketing this stunning 4-Bed detached bungalow residence with a popular, sought-after address, at Bellevue, Moyne Rd., in Thurles Town.

It presents in excellent condition throughout, having been carefully maintained for many years by it's previous owner, with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Accommodation extends to approx. 1,367 Sq. Ft. (127 Sq. M.) and includes, entrance hall, sitting room, living / dining room, kitchen, sunroom overlooking the Garden, 4 no. bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also an attached Garden Shed which could easily be incorporated into the living accommodation if required. The property has an oil fired central heating system and is connected to mains services.

It is situated on a mature, corner site, with a sunny west-facing rear aspect and there is a driveway to the side for off-street parking. The site is complete with another vehicular entrance to the front, lawns to the front and rear with plenty of scope for any gardening enthusiast, or indeed an extension if required.

This attractive property is well positioned on an elevated site at Bellevue, Moyne Road within a minute's walk of all shops, services and amenities the town has to offer, with Aldi quite nearby, Thurles Shopping Centre and Thurles Train Station (providing hourly services to major cities).

Access to the M8 Dublin/Cork motorway is easily available at either Two-Mile Borris or Horse and Jockey interchange.

Currently guiding €265,000 with sole agents Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson, contact info@sfgleeson.ie or call (0504) 22997 / (087) 3456440.