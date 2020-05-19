Kilbrennal House comes to market for €900,000 in Tipperary

A spacious Georgian residence built in the mid 19th century has come to market in Tipperary for €900,000.

Kilbrennal house, located in Ballynonty Killenaule, has been in the same family for three generations and comes to the market for the first time in nearly 60 years.

The house was built in the mid 19th century and is classically laid out with a fine glazed porch and twin glazed doors and fanlight to the hall. The house is nicely presented and offers lovely family accommodation with ample bedrooms, reception rooms and domestic offices. An adjoining range of outbuildings were converted in the 1990's to offer a magnificent large lounge, a stud office, dining room, a further kitchen, utility and two bedrooms on the first floor.

It is set in a lovely garden of lawns with numerous mature trees. The main stable yard is to the rear of the house with its own road access.

The top quality lands, suitable for any farming enterprise is in two main divisions, circa 55 acres surrounding the house and 30 acres across the road from the house. The lands are suitable for any farming enterprise with the added advantage of a large array of farm buildings, a well laid out yard with 28 loose boxes, open stabling, hay barns, a walker and a lunging ring.

There is also the added advantage of an old cubicle house with former milking parlour, cattle shed and large silage pits and slurry facilities on the northern part of the holding. There is the added benefit of a newly laid 3 Furlong sand gallops located on the 30 acre section immediately across the road from the house and stable yard.

Historically a large dairy operation was run from the farm and the outbuildings could easily be converted back to dairy use if so desired.

The house and stud yard are located conveniently at one end and enjoy excellent road access. The yard is secure being walled all round.

For sale by private treaty.