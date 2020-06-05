Most desirable bungalow for sale in Upperchurch

Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers are currently offering a compact residential holding for sale at Newtown, Upperchurch.

This most desirable property comprises of a bungalow residence on circa 5 st. acres. It enjoys a picturesque setting, only metres from the R503 (Thurles-Newport-Limerick Road) while the villages of Drombane and Upperchurch are both approximately 2½ miles distant.

The bungalow is positioned on an elevated section of the holding. It is approached from the side along a concreted driveway or alternatively there is a stepped pedestrian path through the garden to the front door.

Built circa 1970 it includes the following accommodation: Hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, back kitchen/back entrance, shower room, bathroom and 3 bedrooms.

While a discerning purchaser may consider applying there own stamp to the property it does have an abundance of existing features including: oil central heating, Stanley Cooker, open fireplaces, double glaze windows, new fascia/soffit, laminate oak flooring in 2 bedrooms, 2 sets of modern kitchen units, tiled bathroom and shower room etc.

The residential site includes: concrete roadside wall/piers, cattle grid, concrete driveway, lawns, shed, hedging and fencing around boundary etc.

The accompanying lands are in grass and contained in two fields which surround the house. The road frontage is substantial and the land is mostly very good quality.

Auctioneers Thomas V. Ryan have remarked that bungalows of this nature have been quite popular of late. They expect this bungalow will attract more interest than most as it sits on 5 st. acres. According to Thomas V. Ryan holdings of this size are rarely brought to the market.

They are quoting an asking price of €215,000 and can be contacted on 0504 26846 for further details.