Tipperary property features in unique online auction

A new online auction platform that sold €1.23m worth of properties in just two hours at its inaugural event in May is hoping for similar success next week with a Tipperary property included in the portfolio.

The first Youbid.ie’s live-streamed event saw 80% of properties listed sold at an average of 10% over reserve, despite delays caused by the temporary closure of Property Registration Authority offices.

The service, which combines an online valuation system, virtual viewings and a national network of physical agents on the ground, is anticipating strong interest for its second auction on June 18.

The Tipperary property which is for sale

A six-bed detached dormer bungalow in Co Tipperary is among the listings for the auction.

The property is located off Glenview Square, within minutes of Tipperary town and extends to 151.88 sq mts (1,634 sq ft).

Ground level accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, living room, dining room and kitchen as well as four bedrooms and the main family bathroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

The property, listed with an AMV of €55,000, has a gated entrance and the rear garden is also enclosed.

Documentation and brochures of the properties for the June 18 auction are available by registering on Youbid.ie or call 01-5676979 or email info@youbid.ie for more details.