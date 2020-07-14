Tipperary pub set for online auction

A Tipperary pub is included in the listings for online auction platform Youbid.ie’s next livestreamed event on Thursday, July 23.

The Abbey Tavern on Abbey Street, Cahir is fully licenced and measures 190 square metres. It includes four apartments overhead which are currently let.

The premises comprise a sports bar, function room, cold room, pool room, kitchen and an extensive beer garden partly covered by a Perspex roof. The advised minimum value (AMV) is €275,000.

Abbey Tavern on Abbey Street, Cahir

Two adjoining properties - an end of terrace, two-bedroom house with an AMV of €85,000 and a retail unit which includes two overhead apartments with an AMV of €85,000 - are to be sold as separate lots.

The two-bedroom property is currently rented and comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen and dining room downstairs. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a main bathroom, while outside there is on-street car parking and side access to a rear yard.

The retail unit with two apartments is a three-storey property. There is separate access from all units to a stepped yard/garden at the rear of the property. The two apartments are currently rented.

The three Abbey Street lots may be sold together at the auction and have a combined AMV of €430,000.

The properties for the July 23 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.