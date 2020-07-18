Charming farmhouse for sale at Galboola Littleton

An extremely charming farmhouse is currently being offered for sale at Galboola Littleton.

Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers are handling the sale of this desirable property which is set on approximately 2¾ st. acres.

Situated along a rural cul de sac about 3½ miles south east of Thurles the property is sure to appeal to a wide variety of potential purchasers as it comprises of three components i.e. residence, adjoining farmyard and paddock to the rear.

It enjoys considerable frontage on to the cul de sac and currently has three entrance points.

The residential aspect is accessed from the cul de sac along its own driveway.

It comprises of a detached, two storey, farmhouse which has been extended over the years. It enjoys an easterly aspect and includes the following accommodation: front entrance, kitchen, sitting room, shower room and back entrance on the ground floor.

There are three bedrooms and a landing on the first floor.

Features include an Aga Cooker, oil central heating, open fireplace, pvc windows and original doors etc.

The adjacent farmyard includes a variety of interesting structures most notably a beautifully preserved, stone built shed which has a natural slate roof. It is facing on to the cul de sac and may have potential as a work shop or office space (subject to planning permission).

Also on site is a concreted yard, cattle crush, three span hay barn and a number of stone built, round roofed sheds.

Finally there is a substantial paddock behind the residence/farmyard which is laid out in grass.

Selling agents Thomas V. Ryan are quoting an asking price of €175,000 and can be contacted on 0504 26846 for further details.