Four bedroom home for sale in Ballycahill, Thurles

PJ Broderick & Co are selling a beautiful residential holding on behalf of the Reps of the late sisters Maureen and Bridget Crosse.

On sale is the bungalow and 33 ½ acres situated less than a mile from Ballycahill village on the Limerick Road.

The house is nestled about 150 yards off the main road and is approached by a private tree lined avenue. The out-offices include a number of old style sheds and haybarn.

The lands are of the highest quality and can be sold in lots with a quoted guide price in the region of €500,000.

The property is for sale by Private Treaty and has been viewed by potential clients from both near and far with notable overseas enquiries.

The bungalow itself was built about 40 years ago and has been very well maintained, is spacious and bright with two bay windows, four bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and utility. The location is ideal and exudes peace and tranquillity.

The lands also benefit from extensive road frontage creating the possibility to build subject to planning.

The solicitor with carriage of sale is James Meagher of Thomas F Griffin & Co, Thurles.

For a complete listing on what’s on offer contact P.J. Broderick & Co on 0504 22811