'A very rare find in this area,' massive house in Tipperary on sale for over €200,000

"A very rare find in this area," a six-bedroom house in Tipperary is on sale for €225,000.

The residence is in a rural location close to Fethard.

The property accommodates a fully completed ground floor with under floor heating with a staircase to a partially developed first floor.

Ground floor accommodation consists of a grand entrance hall, a large kitchen/living room, a very nice sun room with east, south and west facing window walls, utility, two-bedrooms and two bathrooms while at first floor there is the capacity for a further four-bedrooms and two bathrooms which while slabbed and skimmed, have not been fitted out.

