Eight-bedroom house overlooking Rock of Cashel on sale for €600,000 in Tipperary
Hill House, Palmer's Hill, Cashel, Tipperary
An eight-bedroom house overlooking the Rock of Cashel is on sale for €600,000 in Tipperary.
Hill House is a graciously proportioned family home which is beautifully presented with a mature fantastically maintained garden and useful outbuilding.
The house has been refurbished to the highest standard over the last eight years by the present owners.
