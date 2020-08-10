Revealed: Site with planning for 34 semi-detached houses on sale in Tipperary

A site with planning permission for 34 semi-detached houses is on sale in Tipperary.

This attractive residential development site is located in the village of Clerihan which is only 6km from Clonmel in Tipperary.

The site is positioned to the rear of the Cnoc Aoibheann residential development and extends to approx. 3.5 acres.

Clerihan enjoys very good accessibility with the M8 motorway within approx. 15km at Exit 10 Cahir or Exit 8 Cashel providing easy access to Cork, Limerick and Dublin while Waterford and Kilkenny are within 40km via the national routes.

On September 30 2005 An Bord Pleanála granted permission (04/1429) for the construction of the Cnoc Aoibheann residential development which comprised 70 houses, a crèche, retail units, office units and a pub.

The subject site comprises the 34 unbuilt house sites and unbuilt crèche site.

The duration of this permission was extended until December 31, 2021.

