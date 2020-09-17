Take a tour of this incredible million euro beachside home with breathtaking views

Can you imagine yourself sipping your morning coffee to these views every morning?

Well, if you've got a cool €995,000 lying around then by all means.

This stunning coastal property is situated in a beachfront position with direct access to Doonin strand offers breathtaking views over the Atlantic Ocean and Donegal Bay.

Kilcar has become known for its picturesque scenery where the Atlantic meets the rolling hills of Donegal and this site exemplifies that.

Built in 2005 to maximise its glorious sea views, this architecturally and sympathetically designed luxury family residence extends to approximately 5,240 sq.ft (487 sq.m) standing on a south facing site with around 70 meters of shoreline frontage on circa 1.8 acres.

The accommodation comprises of four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large kitchen and living room, a dining room, two laundry rooms and a games room.

The entire property is beautifully appointed throughout with high quality fittings and elegantly appointed modern décor, the property is generously proportioned with the accommodation flowing attractively from room to room.

For more information on this property, CLICK HERE.