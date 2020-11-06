Demand for land remains strong in Tipperary market

P.J. Broderick & Co report strong interest in land sales throughout the county. Broderick are handling a number of agricultural holdings with interest being expressed from a variety of clientele types – mainly local farmers anxious to increase their acerage but also noticeable in recent times is the number of overseas enquiries where many who were forced to emigrate in the recession back in 2010 have worked hard for the past 10 years with a view to coming back home to settle and raise a family here in Ireland. In lots of cases they prefer to get back to their own parish which is fantastic as it secures the future of all parish activities especially sport.

Currently on the market

- Cattanganstown, Killenaule – 42 acre Residential Farm

- Loughmore, Templemore – 44 acres – Top quality

- The Milestone, Kilcommon - 32 acres – Good grazing lands

- Cloneyharp, Ballycahill – 30 Acres with planning for 2 sites. In one or two lots.

- Ballinure, Cashel – 30 acres – Fine slatted shed

- Endrim, Ferbane, Co. Offaly - 30 acres with two storey residence

- Kilcommon Cross, Thurles- 23 acres – Good road frontage

