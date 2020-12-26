Fine country family residence in Glengoole, Tipperary is on the market

A fine country family residence situated in the village of Glengoole, also known as New Birmingham, about 10 miles from Thurles and less than a ½ hours drive to Kilkenny City and Clonmel has come onto the market.

The village itself is one of the most picturesque locations in County Tipperary and the community is well served with local school, church, community centre and of course Buddy Brennan’s pub is known far and wide for it’s long association with traditional music with many of our well known artists performing there.

The house is very impressive, spacious and bright and ideal for family living.

Accommodation comprises of 4 bedrooms, 2 reception rooms, kitchen, 2 bathrooms and utility. lawns, garden, tarmacadam driveway, lofted shed and garage. All main services connected, fully insulated and alarmed.

The entire property is in pristine condition and offers in excess of €200,000 seems very realistic for such a fine property.

If you are looking for a home in rural Ireland this one ticks all the boxes.

For all further details contact P.J. Broderick & Co on 0504 22811 or info@pjbroderick.ie