PROPERTY: Massive former Co-op in Tipperary on sale for €1.2m - interested?

Savills are delighted to offer for sale and/or to lease the former Dairygold Co-op, Cahir Road, Cashel to the market quoting €1,250,000 to purchase or €150,000 per annum to rent. The property comprises a substantial retail warehouse that extends to 1,981.67 Sq M (21,329 Sq ft) with the benefit also of a rear warehouse, extending to 620 Sq M (6,674 Sq ft).

The former Dairygold Co-op store is situated along the Cahir Road, approximately 1 km from the centre of Cashel Town with immediate neighbours including Lidl and Tesco. The property occupies a prominent site on the main link road connecting the town centre and the N74, which connects Cashel to Tipperary Town and the M8, which forms part of the motorway between Dublin and Cork.

The overall site is approximately 2.9 acres (c. 1.17 Ha) with ample surface car parking to the front of the property for in excess of 100 cars. The unit is set out over ground and mezzanine level, with the ground floor in an open plan fashion. The property also benefits from attractive floor to ceiling heights of 3.7m (12 ft). There is approximately 16,000 sq ft at ground floor and a mezzanine area of c. 5,000 sq ft. A substantial hardcore and concrete yard surrounds the building with a separate storage warehouse to the rear.

The building also benefits from potential redevelopment opportunities as the entire site is zoned as “Industrial/Employment” as per the Cashel Town and Environs Development Plan, which affords the opportunity for redevelopment or repurposing of the property, subject to planning permission.

Michéal Walsh of Savills commented that ‘The former Co-op offers a superb opportunity to acquire or to let a substantial property in a high-profile location that offers purchasers significant scope for a range of uses. We anticipate a good level of interest from owner occupiers, investors and developers looking for an excellent property in a superb location”.

For further information please contact:

Peter O’Meara or Michéal Walsh of Savills.

+ 353 (0) 21 4271371