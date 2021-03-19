Stunning four bedroom property comes onto the market in Thurles

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have recently listed a stunning, modern 4-Bed detached family residence on the market, situated on a generous, landscaped half-acre site and in simply immaculate condition throughout with no further outlay required.

Located in the pleasant rural area of Garranroe, just 7km from Thurles, this luxury property boasts many quality features including; a stunning bespoke Savvy Kitchen, a recently fitted Savvy Main Bathroom, semi-solid wood flooring, 2 no. Ensuite Bedrooms, a new condensing Grant boiler, 3 no. Blacksmith stoves (main back boiler), a large Steeltech shed and a tasteful design / colour scheme throughout.

Constructed c.2009, the spacious Accommodation extends to 2,428 Sq.Ft / 226 sq.m (see Floorplan) and includes an Entrance Hall, large Sittingroom, open-plan Kitchen / Dining / Livingroom, Sunroom, Utility & W.C. on the Ground Floor.

Upstairs contains a large Master Bedroom with Ensuite and built in-wardrobes, 3 no. further Bedrooms (1 ensuite), Hotpress and a family Bathroom.

There are generous lawn areas to the front and rear with a large modern, detached Steeltech shed to the side, ideal for a variety of domestic / hobby uses. The grounds are meticulously maintained with attractive shrubs / flowerbeds, a sweeping driveway and patio areas to the side, ideal for al-fresco dining.

Internally, the property is exceptionally well maintained and designed with well apportioned rooms throughout and a high quality fit-out in all areas. Central Heating is provided by an Oil-Fired system, assisted by three aforementioned stoves.

This property is ideal for any family looking to relocate to the countryside while having excellent access to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway, just 1.5km away.

There is also fibre broadband available at this location with speeds of up to 1GB available.

The Virtual Tour is available by request through Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie