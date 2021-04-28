Outstanding 5-bedroom residential property in Marlfield Village on the market for €430,000+



Hillview, Moore's Road, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary



5 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms, Floor Area 220 m², Detached Residence



Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty

Price: €430,000





This outstanding residential property is located on the west side of Moore's Road in the centre of Marlfield Village approx. 2kms west of Clonmel town centre. Marlfield Village is an historic and pretty village that is a much sought after residential location in Clonmel and its environs and is within easy reach of all of the amenities of the town centre.

This light filled detached period property provides high quality period style living accommodation which rarely comes on the market in Clonmel. Measuring approximately 220 sq m (2,370 sq ft) in total over two levels, there are two reception rooms at ground floor, guest wc and separate dining room leading to the kitchen at the rear. At first floor there are 4 / 5 bedrooms, a family shower room and the master bedroom has a full bathroom ensuite. The attic level is accessible via a proper permanent staircase and is floored throughout.

This fantastic property enjoys excellent east / west orientation with exceptional large gardens to the rear. It benefits from dual side entrances and off street parking through a gated arch. Externally there are a number of outbuildings which, subject to refurbishment, could be ideal for a home office or seomra / den style accommodation for older children.

Property Features

Wonderful detached period family home in sought after Marlfield Village in Clonmel.

Extends to approx 2,370 sq ft over 2 levels, with additional floored attic space and proper stair access.

Comprises 2/3 reception rooms and 4/5 bedrooms.

Fully enclosed mature and large west facing rear garden.

Benefits from off street parking and outbuildings.

Asking Price - In Excess of €430,000