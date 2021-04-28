Mid terrace town house in excellent condition in Tipperary Town for €100,000

PROPERTY

Jeddy Walsh

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Mid terrace town house in excellent condition in Tipperary Town

No. 14 Sean Allen Terrace, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town

No. 14 Sean Allen Terrace, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town


2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Price for sale: €100,000

For Sale by Private Treaty

Mid terrace town house presented in excellent condition in a prime location close to the town centre.

One of the features that sets this town house apart from most is the convenience of rear independent vehicular access.

This property is an ideal starter or investment home.