Stunning family home on the market in Templemore

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are currently listing this stunning, extended four bed detached family home, located in Oakdale Park, Templemore, with generously apportioned accommodation and presented in immaculate condition throughout.

The property comes complete with high-end finishes, tasteful décor throughout and a most impressive, modern extension to the rear, currently in use as a child’s playroom but ideally suited to a variety of uses.

Accommodation extends to over. 1,470 sq.ft. and includes; entrance hall with storage closet & W.C., living room with bay window and inset stove, open plan kitchen / dining room, and large, bright sunroom/playroom overlooking the west-facing rear patio / garden.

Upstairs contains four bedrooms (master Ensuite and all with built-in wardrobes), main bathroom, hot-press and Stira access to the attic.

There are many features of this beautiful home some of which include; modern fitted kitchen - with integrated appliances and breakfast counter; upgraded internal doors, tiled floors, laminate and solid wood floors with new carpet to stairwell and landing; the sitting room enjoys the comfort of a solid fuel inset stove and all bedrooms are generously sized and complete with fitted wardrobes.

The bathrooms and En-Suite have been tastefully tiled and fitted.

Externally there is off-street parking and a compact lawn area to the front, side access with garden shed and lawn / patio to the rear, capturing plenty of sunlight from the West-facing aspect. The property also features double glazed windows throughout, oil-fired central heating and is connected to all mains services.

Oakdale Park is a small modern development located at the end of Oakdale Road, accessed from the Roscrea Road just 500m from the centre of Templemore town.

This spacious residence presents as a superb opportunity for those seeking a beautiful family home within minutes’ walk of local shops, schools, services, amenities and a short drive to the M7 Dublin / Limerick Motorway via Roscrea.

The Virtual Tour / Actual Viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie