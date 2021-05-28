Brought to the market by P F Quirke & Co Ltd is an outstanding four-bedroom family home with a private garden, in one of Clonmel’s premier residential areas. The property sits on a large secluded site with tarmac drive, patio and large private garden.

The accommodation includes a Porch, Entrance hall, Study, Sitting room, Sunroom, Dining room, Kitchen/Breakfast room, Utility, Store room, four Bedrooms and three Bathrooms. The property has double-glazed windows, zoned gas central heating, with a new boiler, alarm and external security lighting. In the garden there is a garden shed and a garden room, both have electricity connected.

This is an exceptional family property in a great location, we recommend early inspection.



FEATURES

Excellent residential location

Zoned gas central heating

Extensive gardens

2 Garden houses

4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 reception rooms

Alarm and security lighting



ACCOMMODATION

Entrance Porch - 2.24m (7'4") x 0.91m (3'0")

with double glazed doors

Entrance Hall - 3.71m (12'2") x 3.91m (12'10")

with teak staircase, coving

Guest wc - 1.57m (5'2") x 1.27m (4'2")

wc, whb, part tiled walls

Sitting Room - 7.21m (23'8") x 4.27m (14'0")

with coving, fire surround with electric inset, double doors to

Sunroom - 3.68m (12'1") x 3.05m (10'0")

extensive use of glazing, tile floor, panelled cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting

Dining Room - 4.5m (14'9") x 3.45m (11'4")

with bay window, coving, hatch to

Kitchen/Diner - 3.66m (12'0") x 3.45m (11'4")

with tile floor, solid wood units at eye and floor level, plumbed for dishwasher, sink and a half plus drainer, integrated oven and hob, tile splashback

Utility - 1.65m (5'5") x 3.45m (11'4")

with tile floor, solid wood units at eye and floor level, sink and drainer, plumbed for washing machine, shelving

Family Room - 4.01m (13'2") x 3.35m (11'0")

with coving, dual windows,

Storage Area - 3.3m (10'10") x 0.81m (2'8")

shelved

Bedroom 1 - 4.95m (16'3") x 3.3m (10'10")

Dressing area - 2.06m (6'9") x 1.78m (5'10")

with extensive wardrobes, large mirror

En-Suite - 1.75m (5'9") x 2.31m (7'7")

wc, whb, electric shower, fully tiled floor to ceiling

Walk-in Hotpress

Main Bathroom - 2.36m (7'9") x 2.74m (9'0")

with bath, separate electric shower, wc, whb, part tiled walls, Jack andJill door to

Bedroom 2 - 3.66m (12'0") x 3.45m (11'4")

with double built-in wardrobes

Bedroom 3 - 3.61m (11'10") x 2.67m (8'9")

with built-in wardrobe

Bedroom 4 - 2.46m (8'1") x 3.35m (11'0")

with extensive built-in wardrobes

Garden room - 3m (9'10") x 4.22m (13'10")

with power sockets, double door entry,

Garden shed - 3.05m (10'0") x 3.05m (10'0").

