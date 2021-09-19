Fabulous Holycross home on the market and sure to garner much interest throughout Tipperary

Beakstown House and Lodge is a Georgian style property, situated at the end of a sweeping avenue in Holycross, just 5km from Thurles.



Built in 1999, in an exact replica of the original Beakstown House, this wonderful period style home has every comfort of contemporary living on some 1.4 acres of secluded grounds. The impressive interior design features include, 9ft high ceilings with ornate coving and cornicing throughout, beautiful chandeliers, quality flooring, tiles and joinery.



Boasting approx. 5,000 sq. ft Beakstown House, has all the elements of a country home, with an impressive feature staircase, 2 large reception rooms, a sunroom, traditional kitchen and utility room, dining room and washroom on the ground floor.

On the first-floor level there are 4 large bedrooms with 4 en-suites and 2 walk in wardrobes, an impressive landing and office area. A spiralled mahogany staircase provides access to the top floor with the fifth bedroom and unique curved entrance to a large en-suite.



Also on the grounds, is an adjoining 2-bed lodge with Kitchen, Dining and Living area. There is great potential to use the lodge as a possible rental income, office or as a retreat for cookery or yoga.



The grounds feature a Barbeque Area, Garden Room, Fishpond and Mature Gardens. This property benefits from an enviably tranquil location, albeit just a 2km drive to the picturesque village of Holycross, home to the world renowned Holycross Abbey and just 5km from Thurles with a host of supermarkets, cafes, bar, schools, GAA, rugby and golf clubs.



Beakstown House offers all the ideals of modern living within a private setting on a stunning site. It is currently on market with a guide price of €725,000. For further information please contact Joanne O’Dwyer of Homelink Property on 087 1939638.