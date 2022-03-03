Three-bedroom extended farmhouse with a large hay barn on sale in Tipperary

Coolmoyne, Fethard, County Tipperary , E91 KT2
REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to offer for sale this superbly located lifestyle holding/residential farm on circa 14 acres /5.66 Hectares conveniently located circa 6.5 km from Fethard & circa 11.5km from Cashel with a deceptively spacious and bright three-bedroom extended farmhouse thereon with the added benefit of a large hay barn.
This property has been recently upgraded & modernised with external insulation installed and an upgraded heating system with a Disabled accessible wet room, yet it still retains its old world charm.
The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass.
