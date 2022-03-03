Search

03 Mar 2022

Three-bedroom extended farmhouse with a large hay barn on sale in Tipperary

Stunning!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Mar 2022 6:22 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Coolmoyne, Fethard, County Tipperary , E91 KT2

REA Stokes and Quirke are delighted to offer for sale this superbly located lifestyle holding/residential farm on circa 14 acres /5.66 Hectares conveniently located circa 6.5 km from Fethard & circa 11.5km from Cashel with a deceptively spacious and bright three-bedroom extended farmhouse thereon with the added benefit of a large hay barn.

This property has been recently upgraded & modernised with external insulation installed and an upgraded heating system with a Disabled accessible wet room, yet it still retains its old world charm.

The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media