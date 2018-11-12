Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 12, 2018

The late Tommy Gibbs

The death has occurred of Tommy Gibbs, Ballypatrick, Clonmel on 10th November 2018. Pre-deceased by his wife Noney and brother Jimmy, Tommy was the devoted father of Tom, Paul and Claire (Waters). He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren Colin, Luke, Grace, Thomas, Ian and Sean, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Diane, nephew Joe, niece Kay, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas (Tom) Carey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Carey, Lower Killinan, Thurles. Formerly Foilnamon, Kilcommon. Suddenly, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Catherine, his brothers Roger and Morgan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; wife Ann, sons Thomas and John, daughters Pauline (Ryan) and Marie, grandchildren Aoife, Kieran, James, Aidan and Jack, son in law Kieran, daughters in law Kathryn and Mariee, brothers Tim, Pat, Ned, Jack, Martin and Joe, sisters Kitty (Greene), Judy (Graham) and Geraldine (O'Doherty), nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, work collegues, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late William Conlon

The death has occurred of William Conlon, Main Street, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Araglin, November 10th 2018. William, predeceased by his loving wife Mary and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at the Community Hall in Ballyporeen on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Michael Kirwan

The death has occurred of Michael Kirwan, Knockgraffon, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Michael (father of the late Dermot, Kevin, and Christopher) died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons Paul and Keith, daughters, Deirdre, Mary, Nicola, Martina and Teresa, fifteen grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4oc. to 7.oc. Funeral arriving to Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12.00 oc, followed bu burial in Knochgraffon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The late Richard Mackey

The death has occurred of Richard Mackey, Clonoultychurchquarter, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Lackamore, Newport. November 11th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Richard, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Katrina, son-in-law Billy Armstrong, grandchildren Katie and James, sister-in-law Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Wednesday evening 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed byburial in Clonoulty Old Cemetery.

The late George Mason

The death has occurred of George Mason, Clogharden House, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, on 10th November, suddenly at home. Son of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Theresa, brother Shane and his wife Yvonne, sister Clara (Guinane) and her husband Gavin,sister Marguerite and her partner Paul, nieces and nephews,Henry, Sinéad, Philip, James. Aoife, Alexander, aunt, uncles, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Tuesday 13th of November from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballybacon Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only.

The late Bridie Faulkner

The death has occurred of Bridie Faulkner, Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.