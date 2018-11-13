Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The late Stanley (Stan) Henry

The death has occurred of Stanley (Stan) Henry, Monaree, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kilsallaghan, Dublin. Died at home (suddenly). Predeceased by his brothers Frank, Leo and sister Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol and cherished children Jimmy, Paul, Anne and Catherine, his grandchildren, brothers Jackie, Billy and Glen, sisters Evelyn and Bonnie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday for his Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Stephen Troy

The death has occurred of Stephen Troy, Greenlawn, Roscrea, Tipperary. In his 95th Year. Peacefully surrounded by his family in The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted by his daughter Anne (Durkin), son Noel, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Kaye, granddaughter Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Thomas (Tom) Carey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Carey, Lower Killinan, Thurles. Formerly Foilnamon, Kilcommon. Suddenly, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Catherine, his brothers Roger and Morgan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; wife Ann, sons Thomas and John, daughters Pauline (Ryan) and Marie, grandchildren Aoife, Kieran, James, Aidan and Jack, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Kathryn and Mariee, brothers Tim, Pat, Ned, Jack, Martin and Joe, sisters Kitty (Greene), Judy (Graham) and Geraldine (O'Doherty), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, work collegues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 13th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Laurence O'Toole Church, Inch, Bouladuff, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 14th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Inch graveyard.