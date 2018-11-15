Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 15, 2018

The late Martin Hopkins

The death has occurred of Martin Hopkins, Roxborough, Grange, Clonmel, and Virginia, Co. Cavan. Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on 13th November 2018 at Marymount Hospice, Cork. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Karen, three children Sebastian, Seonadh and Sadhbh, parents Margaret and Gerry, sisters Sandra and Caroline, mother-in-law Peggy, father-in-law Jimmy, adoring extended family, friends and colleagues. Reposing at his home in Roxborough, Grange, Clonmel, (Eircode E91 D599) on Thursday 15th November from 5pm to 8pm, family time thereafter please. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Friday 16th November at 11am. Cremation private by request for close friends and family only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre Clonmel and Marymount Hospice.

The late Michael McGuire

The death has occurred of Michael McGuire, Curraghkiely, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in Rathgormack Church on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Michael Duggan

The death has occurred of Michael Duggan, Garryclough, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Michael, deeply regretted by his cousin Madge and John Fogarty, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.Reposing at Madge Fogarty's residence, Curraghscarteen, Moyglass Thursday, 15th November 2018, from 5 to 8pm. Arriving to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe on Friday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Boulick Cemetery.

The late John Landers

The death has occurred of John Landers, Lakelands, Tipperary Town and formerly of Oola, Co Limerick, 14th November 2018, John. In the loving care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marguerite, son Paul, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town

The late Mary Palm

The death has occurred of Mary Palm, Garryduff, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. November 12th 2018. Mary, deeply regretted by her husband Tony, son Mathew, relatives and friends. Rosary at 7.30pm on Thursday in St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Removal on Friday for 11.30am Mass in Ballybacon Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Williams

The death has occurred of Mary Williams (née Kilmartin), The Cedars, Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary / Ballybrophy, Laois. November 14th 2018. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Mary, predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her cousins, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at O' Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5:30 with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Kilsheelan for funeral reception at 7:30 followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy, Co. Laois. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Killasmeestia Church (Co. Laois) followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris In Ossory, Co. Laois.

The late Pat Ryan

The death has occurred of Pat Ryan (née Mortell), 3 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, John and Dermot, daughter Eilish, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 4.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brian Grogan

The death has occurred of Brian Grogan, (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary and ex. Gilt Edge) November 14th., 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Gerry, Dermot, James, Maria and Fergus and a devoted grandfather of Jack, Gavin, Jennifer, Katie, Isabelle and Jessica; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Eamonn and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Thursday evening (November 15th.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (November 16th.) to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park.