Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 16, 2018

The late Paul Nolan

The death has occurred of Paul Nolan, Garnarea, Three Bridges, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at his residence all day on Saturday. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Sunday in St. Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

The late Paddy (Pat Joe) Kearney

The death has occurred of Paddy also known as Pat Joe Kearney, Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, formerly of Carlingford, Co. Louth, peacefully, at Millbrae Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary, predeceased by his brother John, sisters Mary and Madge. Sadly missed by his family, brother Desmond, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday, 17th November, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 11.30am until 12.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam, Nenagh (E45 D993) for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, Ballywilliam

The late Stasia McMahon

The death has occurred of Stasia McMahon, Feebeg, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her sons James, Michael, Andrew, sisters Breda and Mary, grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane this Friday at 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to Saint Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Nenagh Road Cemetery.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, Brownstown, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Late of Lahorna, Ballycommon, Nenagh. Suddenly, at home ,on 14/11/18 Predeceased by his beloved parents Tommy and Bridget Ryan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Martina & cherished children Fergal, Caoimhe, Sinead and Aoibheann, his brother Michael and sisters Kathleen, Mary and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many kind neighbours and friends.Reposing at his home in Brownstown (E53 TY31) this Saturday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Joseph's Church, Moneygall, on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial immediately afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.