Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 26, 2018

The late Ellen Quinlivan

The death has occurred of Ellen Quinlivan (née Noonan), Ballingarrane North, Clonmel. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family, Ellen, sadly missed by her loving husband John, Daughter Niamh, Son Padraig and partner Ciara, Son in law Stephen, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home Monday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'clock. Thereafter Private cremation at The Island Crematorium Cork. Family flowers only please.

The late Brendan O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Reilly, Carrolls Row, Roscrea. In his 82nd year, after a long illness, borne with strength and good old-fashioned stubbornness, held by his two girls and in the wonderful care of the staff at Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Brendan, recently predeceased by his loving wife Una, in September, cherished Dad to Karen (Errill, Co. Laois) and Denise (Washington, DC, USA), idolised "Dandan" to Megan and loving brother to Paddy, the late Sean, his three sisters Marie, Del and Ena and cousin Betty. Brendan will be sadly missed by his family, best pals Philly and Donie, wonderful neighbours, patient carers, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Monday evening from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. In Brendan's memory, he asked that everyone carry an Organ Donor Card.

The late Sally Fleming

The death has occurred of Sally Fleming, Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir. Deeply missed by her loving husband John, sons Sean and Ken, daughters Martina and Louise, sons-in-law Derek and Ronan, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Saoirse, Aoife, Sarah and Ruby and by her brother Con, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday, November 26, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Faugheen Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 27, at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The South Tipperary Stroke Unit.

The late Micheal (Michael) Darmody

The death has occurred of Micheál (Michael) Darmody, Boscabell, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on November 25th 2018, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Micheál (Michael), beloved son of the late Michael and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Kiara and Sinéad, sisters Mairéad and Marian, father-in-law Mikie, brothers-in-law John, Michael and Thomas, niece Orla, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Rose Carroll

The death has occurred of Rose Carroll (née Quinn), Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy, sons Michael, John, Patrick, Liam and Mikey, daughters Christina, Josephine, Siobhan and Alisha, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 26th Nov. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Jame's Church, Two Mile Borris on Tuesday 27th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.