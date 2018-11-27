Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

The late Helen Murphy

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy (née O'Keeffe), on 26th November 2018, Ballineety, Ardfinnan, Clonmel and formerly of 4 Kings Close, Kings Street, Clonmel. Peacefully under the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice, children Paul, Fiona and Barry and partners, grandchild Caoimhe, brothers sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her large circle of friends. Reposing at Costigan's funeral home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Thursday morning for 11am mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan. House private Thursday morning, family flowers only please.

The late Grainne Morley

The death has occurred of Grainne Morley (née Pierse), (Tonygarrow, Enniskerry and late of Tipperary Town) and formerly Courtville Antiques, 26th November 2018 (peacefully) at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, her mother Catherine (Kitten), stepdaughters Sara, Liza and Sophie, her loving sister Miriam, brothers Arthur, Gerald, Pat, John and Morgan, grandchildren Max, Jake, Oscar and Teddy, son-in-law Gerry, nephews and nieces who adored her so much, extended family and friends. Reunited with her dearest father Jet. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham on Tuesday (27th November) between 4.30 pm and 7.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Kilternan arriving at 11.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial at Glencree Cemetery.

The late John Lyon

The death has occurred of John Lyon, Tipperary Road, Cahir. John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Father of the late Andrew, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Stephen, daughter Laverne, son-in-law Noel, Stephens partner Dzentra, grandchildren Dillon, Annalise and AJ, sister Donna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Cremation Service at 12 noon on Wednesday at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Breda Duggan

The death has occurred of Breda Duggan (née Bermingham), 50 Carrigrua, Gortlandroe, Nenagh (Eircode E45 X960). 26th November 2018. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Willie, daughter Suzanne, son Michael, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinéad, Laura, Stephen, Mikey, Robert and Mark, sisters and brothers Seamus, Pat, Marie and Martha, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday 27th November from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday 28th for 12 Noon Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Noreen Cleary Browne

The death has occurred of Noreen Cleary Browne, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Drom, Borrisleigh, Co. Tipperary, who passed away, peacefully, on 25th November, 2018 at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin; she will be sadly missed by loving husband and best friend Alasdar, her daughter Sophie, devoted sisters Josephine, Marie and Carmel, her brother Liam, mother-in-law Maureen (Browne), sisters-in-law Myriam, Christine and Bríd, brothers-in-law Vincent and Christoir, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday, 27th November, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 28th November at 12.30pm in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Paddy Purcell

The death has occurred of Paddy Purcell, Tullyvoheen, Clifden, Galway; and Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 28th November from 1pm until 7 pm. Removal on Thursday the 29th of November to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden arriving for 11.30am mass. Burial afterwards in Omey Cemetery.

The late Margaret O'Dea

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mairéad / Madge) O'Dea (née O'Driscoll), 25th November 2018, (Maywood, Raheny) and late of Co. Kilkenny, Valentia Island and Co. Tipperary. Passed away following illness, bravely borne, in the kind care of the staff of Mount Hybla, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eamon Laurence and predeceased by her son Br. Liam OFM Cap. Loving mother of Éamon, Máire Bríd and Edel. She will be very sadly missed by her devoted children, grandchildren Éamon Máirtín, Eilís and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Máire, son-in-law David, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.Reposing at Mount Hybla, Farmleigh Woods, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on Tuesday, 27th November, from 9am to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal from Mount Hybla on Wednesday, 28th November, to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5, arriving for 11.30am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre, 29 Bow Street, Dublin 7 www.capuchindaycentre.ie.