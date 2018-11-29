Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 29, 2018

The late John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer, McDonagh Court, Cashel on November 27th 2018, unexpectedly at home. John, beloved son of the late Edmond and Josephine and brother of the late Paddy and Josephine Philomena and uncle of the late Josephine. Deeply regretted by brother Michael, sisters Marie O’Dwyer, Josephine Barry and Breda Hunt, brother-in-law Matt, sister-in-law Chrissie, uncle Michael, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Anna McQuillan

The death has occurred of Anna McQuillan (née Healy), Powerstown Road, Clonmel and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, November 26th 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Anna, beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Neil and Maurice, daughter Margaret, sister Maeve, brothers Michael and John, daughters-in-law Joanna and Ann, son-in-law Richard, her much loved grandchildren Conor , Maeve, Moya, Katie, Paddy, Seán, Róisín and Emer, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 DC65) this Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Pauline Williamson

The death has occurred of Pauline Williamson (née Dillon), Elm Park, Clonmel. 26th November 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her husband Willie, daughters Paula, Lisa, Donna, Tracey and Shannon, son David, father Paul, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Oliver’s Church with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Una Hogan

The death has occurred of Una Hogan, Ballycurrane, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary (Hogan O'Donovan, Nenagh), Bridget (Kearney, Clonoulty) and Catherine (Fogarty, Ballingarry NR), sons James (Thurles), Mike (Nenagh) and Paul (Clonakilty), 19 grandchildren, great-grandson, sons in law, daughters in law, brother John, sisters Betty, Ada and Marie, nephews, nieces, brother in law Liam, sisters in law Nellie and Treasa, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday 29th at 11am in Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy, Anfield, Bouladuff, Thurles. Unexpectedly at home in the loving arms of his wife Rachelle, predeceased by his father Denis. Deeply regretted by his wife Rachelle (Nee Guiry), daughter Molly, mother Nonie (Nee Collins), sisters and brothers Marese, Shane, Donncha and Antoinette, her partner Tomás, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, Fiona and Ruth, brothers-in-law Don, Adrian and his partner Thérese-Marie, nephew Quinn, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal on Thursday morning from Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh to the Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Munroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital. House private on Thursday please.

The late Roger O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Roger O'Halloran, Croan, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his devoted family in St.Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir, Roger (formerly of Chamberlainstown, Cahir) deeply regret by his loving wife Delia, daughters Deirdre and Lizzy, sons, John and Declan, sister Margaret Walsh (The Rag, Thurles), son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Lisa and Joanne, brothers-in-law Michael, Seán, and Enda. Predeceased by his brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his adoring grandchildren Cillian, Kaleb, Eli and Jonah, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday afternoon from 4.00pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir.

The late Patrick J. (Paddy) Meagher

The death has occurred of Patrick J. (Paddy) Meagher, Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary and Bord Fáilte, who died on 26th November, 2018, peacefully, in his 94th year, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, beloved husband of the late Moira, much loved father of Adrian, Declan, Kieron, Brian and the late Niall, cherished grandfather of Conor, Niamh, Kevin and Rachel, sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Catherine, Bernie and Grace, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (29th November) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (30th November) at 10.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

The late Michael Moore

The death has occurred of Michael Moore, Abbotts Close, Seapark, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary, 26th November 2018, peacefully, in the tender care of staff at St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, Michael, deeply mourned by his loving wife Theresa, brothers Eamonn Moore (Tipperary), Liam Moore (Capetown), sisters Mary Kelly (Coolagh Road, Abbeyside), Annette Abberton (Galway), Tess Heary (England), brothers-in-law Michael Power (Dublin), Tommy Power (Tipperary), sister-in-law Phyllis Bergin (Abbeyleix), extended family, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, 29th November, at 11 a.m at St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Bernadette Barrett

The death has occurred of Bernadette Barrett, The Gurth, Crohane, Ballingarry, Thurles, November 26th 2018. Bernadette, predeceased by her husband John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Imelda and Carmel, son; Anthony, brother; Paul, sister; Imelda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Removal on Thursday, 29th November from her daughter Imelda's residence, Gurth, Crohane to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Tinnock, Ballingarry.