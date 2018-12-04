Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 4 December, 2018

The late Patricia Crowther

The death has occurred of Patricia Crowther (née O' Connor) late of 6 Railway Cottages, Cobh, Cork / Burncourt, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mother of Brian, dear sister of Johnny & the late Mary & Josephine & sister in law of Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter in law Rosanna, grandson Conor, brother, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Cobh Community Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday, Dec 5th, from 6pm with rosary at 7pm. Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Thursday, Dec 6th, at 9.30am for 10am requiem Mass, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only please.

The late Robert J. Hyland

The death has occurred of Robert J. (Bob) Hyland late of Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Galbally, Limerick. Surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura (née Cahill), daughters Breeda (O'Brien), Mary (Kraitt), Aileen (Hyland) and Catherine (Fogg), grandchildren Molly, Lily, Dermot, James, Ellen, Anna, Caitlin, Sarah and Emily, brothers Mickey, Peadar, Paddy, Billy and T.P., sisters Cissie, Kathleen, Chrissie and Marion, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 4th Dec' from 4pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 5th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre and Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Mary Kiernan

The death has occurred of Mary Kiernan (née Morris) late of Glengoole North, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving sons Padraig, Brendan and Gary, daughter-in-law Marie, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Tuesday 4th December 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole arriving at 7.30pm, Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.